Critical Survey: Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) & CURO Group (NYSE:CURO)

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) and CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Perella Weinberg Partners alerts:

This table compares Perella Weinberg Partners and CURO Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perella Weinberg Partners N/A N/A -$5.11 million N/A N/A CURO Group $847.40 million 0.76 $75.73 million $2.07 7.73

CURO Group has higher revenue and earnings than Perella Weinberg Partners.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.4% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of CURO Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.2% of CURO Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Perella Weinberg Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. CURO Group pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. CURO Group pays out 21.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CURO Group has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. CURO Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Perella Weinberg Partners and CURO Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perella Weinberg Partners N/A 29.61% 9.08% CURO Group 11.65% 27.33% 3.61%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Perella Weinberg Partners and CURO Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perella Weinberg Partners 0 0 4 0 3.00 CURO Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Perella Weinberg Partners presently has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 36.08%. CURO Group has a consensus target price of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 59.28%. Given CURO Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CURO Group is more favorable than Perella Weinberg Partners.

Summary

CURO Group beats Perella Weinberg Partners on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense. It serves corporations, institutions, governments, sovereign wealth funds, and private equity investors. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands. The Canada segment provides installment loans through the online brand Lend Direct and also operates Cash Money. The company was founded by Douglas Rippel, Chadwick Faulkner, and Michael McKnight in 1997 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

Receive News & Ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.