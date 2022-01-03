Critical Survey: Trailblazer Resources (OTCMKTS:TBLZ) and AZEK (NYSE:AZEK)

Trailblazer Resources (OTCMKTS:TBLZ) and AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trailblazer Resources and AZEK’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trailblazer Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AZEK $1.18 billion 5.99 $93.15 million $0.60 76.00

AZEK has higher revenue and earnings than Trailblazer Resources.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.4% of AZEK shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of AZEK shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Trailblazer Resources and AZEK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trailblazer Resources N/A N/A N/A AZEK 7.91% 10.08% 6.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Trailblazer Resources and AZEK, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trailblazer Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A AZEK 0 0 7 0 3.00

AZEK has a consensus price target of $51.75, suggesting a potential upside of 13.49%. Given AZEK’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AZEK is more favorable than Trailblazer Resources.

Summary

AZEK beats Trailblazer Resources on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trailblazer Resources

Trailblazer Resources, Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to identify and evaluate industries and business opportunities in order to find a suitable acquisition target. Previously, it was engaged in the manufacture, sale, installation, and servicing of fiberglass tank and piping products. The company was formerly known as Energy Composites Corporation and changed its name to Trailblazer Resources, Inc. in October 2011. Trailblazer Resources, Inc. is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc. engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions. The company was formerly known as CPG Newco LLC and changed its name to The AZEK Company Inc. in June 2020. The AZEK Company Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

