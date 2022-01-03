CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after buying an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,903,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,550,000 after buying an additional 2,892,008 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,849,000 after buying an additional 914,678 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 317.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,184,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,092,000 after buying an additional 900,598 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 32,464.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 802,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,731,000 after buying an additional 800,251 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.89, for a total value of $1,115,505.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,046,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,785 shares of company stock worth $38,063,685 in the last ninety days. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRWD. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.75.

CRWD opened at $204.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $236.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.58. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.67 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.82 and a beta of 1.38.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

