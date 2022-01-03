Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys New Shares in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Waters by 14.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,657,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,955,379,000 after purchasing an additional 702,337 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Waters by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,680,789 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $926,507,000 after buying an additional 109,830 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Waters by 23.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,267,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $468,178,000 after buying an additional 239,299 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Waters by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $365,655,000 after buying an additional 26,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Waters by 2.4% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,010,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $349,256,000 after buying an additional 23,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total transaction of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WAT opened at $372.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $368.89. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $243.03 and a 52 week high of $428.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The stock has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.84.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.32. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. The business had revenue of $659.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

