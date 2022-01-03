Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $171,000 Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 194.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,809,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,157,000 after buying an additional 3,836,995 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,640.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,137,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,101,000 after buying an additional 2,957,251 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 213.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,387,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,877,000 after buying an additional 2,306,103 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 11,505.7% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,067,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,981,000 after buying an additional 1,058,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,274,000.

Shares of XME stock opened at $44.78 on Monday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $47.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.88.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

