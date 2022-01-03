Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $194,000 Stock Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 53,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 11,236 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,447,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 123,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,237,000 after buying an additional 12,181 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 145,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,971,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,050,000 after buying an additional 593,758 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $12,863,843.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

JEF stock opened at $38.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.18 and a 200-day moving average of $37.19. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.87 and a 12-month high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 20.11%. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JEF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

