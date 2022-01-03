Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $55,000 Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 18.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 510 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 177.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total value of $236,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total value of $500,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,420 shares of company stock valued at $9,142,378. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $119.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $88.20 and a twelve month high of $126.73. The company has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.51.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.16%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

