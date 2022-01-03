Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 673 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,849,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,167,000 after buying an additional 283,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,816,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,401,000 after buying an additional 103,432 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,092,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,031,000 after buying an additional 149,719 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,269,000 after buying an additional 1,104,380 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1,220.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,744,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,137,000 after buying an additional 1,612,034 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

In other news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas K. Lane acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.47 per share, with a total value of $536,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $97.07 on Monday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $99.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.42.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.728 per share. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.