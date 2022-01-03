Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Trading Down 6%

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)’s share price fell 6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.83 and last traded at $38.83. 3,030 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 197,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.32.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CUTR. Maxim Group upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.31.
The company has a market capitalization of $706.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.49 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.28.
In other Cutera news, CEO David H. Mowry purchased 2,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.91 per share, with a total value of $99,973.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rohan Seth purchased 1,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.38 per share, for a total transaction of $41,536.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,182 shares of company stock worth $292,805 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cutera by 629.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Cutera in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cutera in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cutera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cutera by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,377 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter.
Cutera Company Profile (NASDAQ:CUTR)
Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.
Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?
Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.