Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Trading Down 6%

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)’s share price fell 6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.83 and last traded at $38.83. 3,030 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 197,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.32.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CUTR. Maxim Group upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.31.

The company has a market capitalization of $706.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.49 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.28.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $57.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million. Cutera had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 15.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cutera news, CEO David H. Mowry purchased 2,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.91 per share, with a total value of $99,973.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rohan Seth purchased 1,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.38 per share, for a total transaction of $41,536.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,182 shares of company stock worth $292,805 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cutera by 629.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Cutera in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cutera in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cutera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cutera by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,377 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter.

Cutera Company Profile (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

