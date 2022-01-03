CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Position Decreased by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,145 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 25,858 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 37.6% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CVS. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.18.

Shares of CVS opened at $103.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $136.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $67.08 and a twelve month high of $104.56.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.97%.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

