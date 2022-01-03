CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,140 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 55.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,286,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,809,050 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in CVS Health by 89.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,519,284,000 after buying an additional 8,235,096 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $291,690,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in CVS Health by 36.4% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,153,024 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $946,446,000 after buying an additional 2,975,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $103.16 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $67.08 and a one year high of $104.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.06 and a 200-day moving average of $87.85. The company has a market capitalization of $136.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Mizuho upped their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company held an “upbeat” investor day that highlighted its unique collection of assets, disclosed a further push into healthcare delivery, and increased its balance sheet optionality, the analyst tells investors in a research note. MacDonald adds that he has a positive view of CVS’s evolving healthcare strategy and he expects the advancement of primary care physician delivery capabilities and other services to be augmented through strategic M&A. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.18.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

