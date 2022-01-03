CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,772 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises about 1.6% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 16,540 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 106,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 168,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,331,000 after buying an additional 22,310 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in CVS Health by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,747,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $312,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,333 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.18.

Shares of CVS opened at $103.16 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.06 and a 200-day moving average of $87.85. The company has a market cap of $136.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $67.08 and a 1 year high of $104.56.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.97%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

