CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Receives $10.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.43.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of CBAY opened at $3.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.93. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $6.73.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commodore Capital LP raised its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 4,169,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,220,000 after buying an additional 640,431 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 336.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 390,907 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 264,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 133,552 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $494,000. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

