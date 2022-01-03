Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.12.

DADA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $31.60 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Dada Nexus in the third quarter worth $36,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Dada Nexus during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Dada Nexus during the second quarter valued at $119,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Dada Nexus during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Dada Nexus during the second quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DADA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.22. 37,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,438. Dada Nexus has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $50.50. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.72.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $201.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.77 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 35.94% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dada Nexus will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

