Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 1,350 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,127 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 15,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,375 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 10,498 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 48,841 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UBER opened at $41.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $81.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.93 and its 200 day moving average is $43.91.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $61.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.19.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

