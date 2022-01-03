Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,198 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 76.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth $87,000. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $166.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.10.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $196.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $204.84 and a 200 day moving average of $206.05. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.82 and a 1 year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

