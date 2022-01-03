Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COF stock opened at $145.09 on Monday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $96.98 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.44.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.46.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

