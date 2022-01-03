Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 1,386 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,404 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $4,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth $13,372,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Workday by 523.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 94,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,571,000 after purchasing an additional 79,378 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 205,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the period. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDAY opened at $273.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $68.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,035.67, a P/E/G ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.60 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $281.81 and a 200 day moving average of $261.18.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. Cowen upgraded Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Workday from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.11.

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total value of $29,620.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.48, for a total transaction of $686,718.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 437,868 shares of company stock valued at $118,104,482. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

