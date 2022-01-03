Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 1,482 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 555.6% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in DocuSign by 183.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 60.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.72.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $5,607,198.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,497 shares of company stock worth $18,151,866. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign stock opened at $152.31 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.03. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.51 and a 52-week high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

