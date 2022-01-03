Daniels&Tansey LLP Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Daniels&Tansey LLP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 376,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,509 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 11.2% of Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $32,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BND opened at $84.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.74. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $88.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.