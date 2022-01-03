Daniels&Tansey LLP Sells 1,311 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB)

Daniels&Tansey LLP reduced its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Daniels&Tansey LLP owned 2.10% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 5,729 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 322,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,624,000 after acquiring an additional 13,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 830.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter.

JCPB stock opened at $54.27 on Monday. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.57 and a 12-month high of $55.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.41.

