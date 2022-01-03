Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $385.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) will report sales of $385.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Daseke’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $380.80 million to $390.50 million. Daseke posted sales of $335.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Daseke will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.05 million. Daseke had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 81.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Daseke has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.

Shares of DSKE stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $10.17. The stock had a trading volume of 270,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,121. The stock has a market cap of $635.51 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 2.09. Daseke has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.93.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Daseke by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,853,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,491,000 after purchasing an additional 70,649 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Daseke during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Daseke during the second quarter valued at about $165,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Daseke by 14.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after acquiring an additional 116,949 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Daseke by 10.7% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 218,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 21,115 shares during the period. 35.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

