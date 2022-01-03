Datto (NYSE:MSP) Upgraded to Top Pick at Northland Securities

Datto (NYSE:MSP) was upgraded by equities researchers at Northland Securities to a “top pick” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

MSP has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Datto from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Datto currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.10.

Shares of MSP traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.10. The stock had a trading volume of 749 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,777. Datto has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 117.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.79 and its 200 day moving average is $25.28.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $157.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.03 million. Datto had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 2.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Datto will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Austin Williams Mcchord sold 5,849 shares of Datto stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $157,923.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 2,919 shares of Datto stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $78,813.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,426 shares of company stock valued at $4,183,363 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Datto by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 33,528 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Datto by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 393,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,969,000 after purchasing an additional 87,523 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Datto during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Datto by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 16,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Datto by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 30,885 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

