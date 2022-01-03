Davis R M Inc. Acquires 203,636 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,297,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,636 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Davis R M Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Davis R M Inc. owned 0.30% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $70,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 62.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,964,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,115,000 after buying an additional 1,900,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,166,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,931,000 after buying an additional 129,810 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,946,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000.

Shares of IGSB traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.78. 30,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,028,025. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.04 and its 200 day moving average is $54.47. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.72 and a fifty-two week high of $55.27.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%.

