Davis R M Inc. Has $14.86 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Davis R M Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $14,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $265.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,792. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.16. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $206.71 and a one year high of $266.89.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

