Davis R M Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Davis R M Inc. decreased its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 488,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,966 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections comprises 1.5% of Davis R M Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $61,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 236.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCN traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $133.04. The company had a trading volume of 7,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,572. The company has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a PE ratio of 61.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $97.02 and a one year high of $138.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.01.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.26%.

WCN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.88.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $172,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total value of $344,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

