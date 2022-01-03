Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Position Decreased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,177,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.38% of Deere & Company worth $394,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 170.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 128.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.89.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock traded up $3.74 on Monday, hitting $346.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,143. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $263.85 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $351.63 and its 200-day moving average is $353.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $106.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

