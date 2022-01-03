Degenerator Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $120,479.00 (MEME)

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Degenerator coin can now be purchased for about $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Degenerator has a total market cap of $913,535.72 and $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.12 or 0.00298114 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00014129 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00009641 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003486 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00017497 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000029 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Degenerator Coin Profile

Degenerator is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Degenerator Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Degenerator should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Degenerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

