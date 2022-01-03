Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Director Sells $303,559.79 in Stock

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $303,559.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Delek Us Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 27th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $300,939.30.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $307,178.20.

On Monday, December 20th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $301,780.50.

DK traded up $1.15 on Monday, hitting $16.14. 1,119,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,292. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.76 and a 200-day moving average of $17.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.00. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $27.38.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.42.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,186,000 after acquiring an additional 31,635 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,780,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,004,000 after acquiring an additional 370,039 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,409,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $933,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

