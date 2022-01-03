DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Hits New 1-Year High at $42.67

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.67 and last traded at $41.67, with a volume of 27085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.34.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded DENSO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENSO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.19 and a 200-day moving average of $35.72.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). DENSO had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DENSO Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DENSO Company Profile

DENSO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive component and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It operates through the following business divisions: Automotive, Consumer Products, Industrial Products, and New Business Fields. The Automotive division develops and manufactures powertrain control systems, gasoline and diesel engine management systems, semiconductor sensors, micro electronic devices, car and bus air conditioning systems, telematic products, body electronics, windshield wiper systems, power windows, power steering, and power sliding doors.

