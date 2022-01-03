Dent Reaches Market Capitalization of $393.22 Million (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Dent has a market capitalization of $393.22 million and approximately $30.77 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dent coin can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dent has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00047460 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005348 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent (DENT) is a coin. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Dent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

