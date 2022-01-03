Deri Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.29 Million (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last week, Deri Protocol has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000374 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Deri Protocol has a market capitalization of $18.29 million and $487,220.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00063518 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,726.90 or 0.08022589 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00059690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00074947 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,639.29 or 1.00396512 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007541 BTC.

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 456,932,436 coins and its circulating supply is 105,386,762 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

