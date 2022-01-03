Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 41.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,523 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $89,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,923,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,508 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $186,656,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,518,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,135 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,994,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,221,000 after buying an additional 1,102,647 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,677,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,557,000 after buying an additional 1,092,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $155.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.15 and its 200 day moving average is $134.48. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.57 and a 1 year high of $156.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,199.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HLT. Argus upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.33.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $28,403,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $417,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,722 shares of company stock worth $31,207,817 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

