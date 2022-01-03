Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 41.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,523 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $89,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,923,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,508 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $186,656,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,518,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,135 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,994,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,221,000 after buying an additional 1,102,647 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,677,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,557,000 after buying an additional 1,092,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $155.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.15 and its 200 day moving average is $134.48. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.57 and a 1 year high of $156.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,199.92 and a beta of 1.25.
Several brokerages have weighed in on HLT. Argus upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.33.
In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $28,403,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $417,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,722 shares of company stock worth $31,207,817 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hilton Worldwide Company Profile
Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.
