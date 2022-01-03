Deutsche Bank AG Has $80.23 Million Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,690,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,962 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $80,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LSXMK. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LSXMK. TheStreet raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of LSXMK opened at $50.85 on Monday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $39.05 and a 12 month high of $56.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.54 and its 200-day moving average is $48.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of -78.23 and a beta of 1.22.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

