Deutsche Bank AG Sells 360,661 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,503,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360,661 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $77,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,455,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,683,000 after acquiring an additional 792,416 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,277,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,437,000 after acquiring an additional 281,616 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,676,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,001 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,518,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,940,000 after acquiring an additional 775,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,120,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,255,000 after acquiring an additional 118,805 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fastenal news, Director Sarah N. Nielsen acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.76 per share, with a total value of $55,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $417,623.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FAST. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

Shares of FAST opened at $64.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.25. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 72.26%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

