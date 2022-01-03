Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from €7.14 ($8.11) to €8.00 ($9.09) in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €7.20 ($8.18) price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.79.

DLAKY opened at $7.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $15.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.33.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a negative return on equity of 118.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 23,163 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

