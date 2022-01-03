DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC) Short Interest Update

DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 92.7% from the November 30th total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHBC remained flat at $$9.75 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 222 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,686. DHB Capital has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.72.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DHB Capital during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DHB Capital in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in DHB Capital in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in DHB Capital in the third quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DHB Capital in the second quarter worth about $143,000.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

