DMM: Governance (DMG) Price Down 6.9% This Week

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. DMM: Governance has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and approximately $394,213.00 worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DMM: Governance has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One DMM: Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0410 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005267 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001222 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00048324 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Fantom (FTM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00005779 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
About DMM: Governance
According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “
DMM: Governance Coin Trading
