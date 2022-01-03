Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Short Interest Update

Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a decrease of 92.7% from the November 30th total of 337,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.
Shares of DTNOF remained flat at $$1.18 during midday trading on Monday. Dno Asa has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21.
Dno Asa Company Profile
Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?
Receive News & Ratings for Dno Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dno Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.