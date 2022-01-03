Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Short Interest Update

Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a decrease of 92.7% from the November 30th total of 337,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Shares of DTNOF remained flat at $$1.18 during midday trading on Monday. Dno Asa has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21.

Dno Asa Company Profile

DNO ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of international oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Kurdistan, North Sea, and Other. The Kurdistan segment involves in the gross production at the Tawke license, containing the Tawke and Peshkabir fields. The North Sea segment comprises of nine fields in Norway and four fields in the United Kingdom.

