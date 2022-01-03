DogeCash (DOGEC) Price Down 8.3% Over Last 7 Days

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded down 21.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. DogeCash has a total market cap of $399,842.01 and $656.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DogeCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0237 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DogeCash has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 32.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00022008 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000265 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000670 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000198 BTC.

DogeCash Coin Profile

DogeCash is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 16,870,367 coins. DogeCash’s official website is dogec.io . The official message board for DogeCash is steemit.com/@dogecash . DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DogeCash™ is a project where people from every corner of the world work together towards a common goal: Developing an ecosystem of services backed by a top-notch cryptocurrency that belongs not only to a few but, to every single investor involved. “

