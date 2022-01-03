Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 63.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 925,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360,244 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $88,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Dollar Tree by 70,436.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,868,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,851 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Dollar Tree by 10,470.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,545,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,811 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at about $136,417,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 20.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,545,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,363 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at about $70,881,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DLTR opened at $140.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.74. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $149.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.49.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DLTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.47.

In other news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

