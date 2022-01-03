Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DBX. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Dropbox alerts:

NASDAQ:DBX traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.96. 2,661,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,304,687. Dropbox has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 19,335.53% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $550.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dropbox will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lisa M. Campbell sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $86,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,079 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,660,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452,130 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dropbox in the 3rd quarter valued at $397,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 39,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 21,352 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 88,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 50,900 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 18,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.