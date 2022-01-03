Duality Advisers LP Acquires 40,395 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 69.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,395 shares during the quarter. Hess comprises about 0.6% of Duality Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Hess were worth $7,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Hess by 12.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,225,000 after buying an additional 19,187 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Hess in the second quarter worth approximately $2,385,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Hess by 24.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Hess by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,243,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,593,030,000 after buying an additional 138,621 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.12. The company had a trading volume of 663 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,218. The company has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.51 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.94 and its 200-day moving average is $78.11. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $52.36 and a 12-month high of $92.79.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.73%.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $292,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hess from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price (up from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.14.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

