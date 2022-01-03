Duality Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 38,576 The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 38,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,529,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HSY traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $192.92. 795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,290. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.49. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $143.58 and a 52-week high of $194.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.43.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total value of $26,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $51,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,046 shares of company stock worth $5,215,997. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

