Duality Advisers LP Grows Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 62.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 20,315 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Nucor were worth $5,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 222.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,039,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857,349 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 112.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,892,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,028 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,665,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 35.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,750,000 after purchasing an additional 686,067 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,335,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,581,604,000 after purchasing an additional 661,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NUE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.17.

NUE traded up $0.62 on Monday, reaching $114.77. The company had a trading volume of 7,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,817. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $47.94 and a one year high of $128.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.49 and a 200-day moving average of $107.03.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

