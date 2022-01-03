Duality Advisers LP Has $7.84 Million Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1,840.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,827 shares during the quarter. Yum! Brands accounts for about 0.6% of Duality Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $7,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.8% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,031,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,534,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,467 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,029,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,188,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,623 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $624,869,000 after acquiring an additional 737,016 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,122,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $474,184,000 after acquiring an additional 109,194 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,089,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $470,494,000 after acquiring an additional 565,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YUM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.42.

YUM stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $137.33. 719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,542,519. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $101.18 and a one year high of $139.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.61.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.54%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $843,009.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $177,644.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,135. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.