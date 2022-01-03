Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 91,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,557,000. Trimble accounts for about 0.6% of Duality Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 141,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 393,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,151,000 after acquiring an additional 24,859 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,262,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,157,000 after buying an additional 402,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in Trimble by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 31,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.49. 4,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.39. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.54. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.28 and a 52-week high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 3,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $330,461.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $610,354.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,120. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRMB. Piper Sandler started coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.