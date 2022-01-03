Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 65,106 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 65,106 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,182,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 411,254 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $45,366,000 after buying an additional 9,849 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 8,500 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 105,471 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $11,635,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 939,746 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $103,898,000 after purchasing an additional 81,101 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.71.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $117.14. 27,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,095,818. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $95.92 and a one year high of $126.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

