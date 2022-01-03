Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Price Down 9.9% Over Last 7 Days (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000521 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a market capitalization of $7.71 million and $48,762.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00063883 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,811.67 or 0.08060561 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00057784 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00074761 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,315.49 or 1.00058337 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007571 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

