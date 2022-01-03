Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases New Shares in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 63,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 457.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 503,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 412,862 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives lifted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 45,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 9,421 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 9,903,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ALDX opened at $4.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 20.66, a quick ratio of 20.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.66.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.